Celebrate Art Museum Day This Friday

Visiting our many and varied museums around the Berkshires is an activity well worth the price (for those who charge admission). This Friday, May 18, it may even be more enticing as Association of Art Museum Directors locations all across North America celebrate the ninth annual Art Museum Day.

This year’s theme is “Hyper-connected Museums.” The AAMD says it's a recognition of the many ways in which museums serve as central points of connectivity within their communities, both online and in person. Some participating museums will offer free admission, either including or excluding special exhibitions. Others will celebrate Art Museum Day on a date other than May 18.