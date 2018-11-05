Celebrate The Sounds Of Trumpet Playing This Weekend

This weekend you can attend a pair of concerts that feature sounds of the trumpet celebrating life here in New England and across the pond in England as Crescendo's chorus and soloists with a period instrument orchestra will take center stage in two different venues here in the tri-state region.

You can sample the works of British composers Henry Purcell and Sir John Tavener plus the music of Connecticut native, Scott Perkins will also be featured as he will also be accompanied by counter tenor Nicholas Tamagna, Andrew Padget on bass and baritone, sopranos Mavis Hsieh, Jennifer Tyo and Catherine Hancock, tenor Stephen Hassmer and Juan Mesa on the organ.

You can attend one or both of these shows as the 1st concert will be presented on Saturday, November 10th at St. James Place, 352 Main St in Great Barrington....Showtime is at 6 pm....A special 4 pm Veteran's Day matinee takes place at The Trinity Church, located at 484 Lime Rock Road in neighboring Lakeville, Connecticut....Premium seating for both shows is only $60, general seating is priced at $35, children 18 and under are admitted for $10 and group discounts are available for the Saturday evening show in Great Barrington....For more information, call 1-860-435-4866 or you can purchase tickets on line by logging on to their web site, www.worldclassmusic.org

Crescendo is also looking for volunteers who are interested in assisting to promote future presentations and season tickets are still available....You can also send correspondence to this address: Crescendo, PO Box 245, Lakeville CT 06039....

Some of the sponsors who have helped make this season possible include Margaret Chapman, Kathy Drake, Stephan Potter, Alice Gustafson, Jane and Robert Keiter, ezra and Reeva Mager, Martha and Michael Nesbitt, Michael Wise, Susan Pettee, Energy Corp on behalf of Maureen Bateman and Thomas C. Ragen in memory of James K. Brehm.

Information on these shows courtesy of a press release sent by Crescendo via the WSBS Bulletin Board