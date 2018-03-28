The magazine cover is the Holy Grail for celebrities in the midst of a promo cycle, and they're typically reserved for shows of over-the-top glamour—heavy makeup included. Celebrities who land the covers of publications are typically slathered in a thick layer of camera-friendly cosmetics and contouring in order to serve the fiercest of face, but a select few have dared to go bare(faced).

Stars like Lady Gaga , Adele and Jessica Simpson —plus, most recently, Christina Aguilera on the cover of PAPER —have all graced the glossy covers of magazines sans makeup, proving that natural is beautiful.

Below, check out nine magazine covers featuring gorgeous makeup-free celebrities.