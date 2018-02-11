Country Digs: Check Out These Stunning Celebrity Homes [Photos]

Country singers who are rich and famous certainly live like it. Pictures of the most expensive, elaborate and excessive country music homes prove that when the hits start coming, the price of life goes way up!

Hey, they earned it!

In this photo gallery of more than five dozen pictures of country music singers' houses you'll get a short tour of the $28 million Sweetbriar, the 20,000 square foot mansion a pop-country singer tried to sell in 2017 and the homes of legends like Loretta Lynn , George Jones and Kenny Rogers . By comparison Miranda Lambert 's $3.4 million piece of land seems humble.

Jason Aldean , Jake Owen , Keith Urban and Tim McGraw are four more artists whose current or former homes are featured in this ultimate collection of country music house pictures. Gary LeVox apparently likes fabric ceilings. Owen had a professional home studio. Miley Cyrus is big on shiplap. Sheryl Crow has been trying to sell her mega-mansion for years, so if you're in the market for 10,000 square feet on 150 Tennessee acres, she's got you, if you've got the dough!

Take a look and dream away. May we all be so fortunate to own as humble a home as Dolly Parton 's '80s pad, let alone the Alan Jackson sold in 2010!