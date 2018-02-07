Celine Dion Shakes Statue of Late Husband’s Hand Before Concerts

Celine Dion shakes a statue of her late husband's hand before taking the stage at each of her concerts.

The 49-year-old singer detailed the ritual in an interview with Stellar magazine, saying she keeps a bronze replica of Rene Angelil's hand backstage at her shows.

"I shake my husband's hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show," she shared. "Even after he's gone, I still talk to him."

Angelil died at age 73 in January 2016 after a long battle with cancer. Dion performed during Angelil's illness, and resumed her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace a month after his death.

"My husband wanted me to go back on stage before he passed, that's what he wanted the most. So I went back on stage while he was still alive; he wanted to make sure I could keep going," the singer said of performing during Angelil's illness.

"I guess before he left he wanted to make sure I was fine," she added. "I'm trying to prove to him every day I'm fine. Our kids are growing, we feel strong. We're good."

Dion and Angelil share three sons, 17-year-old Rene-Charles and 7-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. She threw Nelson and Eddy a Michael Jackson-themed birthday party in October, saying, "Can't believe you are already 7 years old... Time flies!"

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

