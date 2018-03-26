Changes Being made To Mental Health Services

On March 1, 2018, MassHealth began offering new health plans for members. The Massachusetts Department of Mental Health (DMH) is planning to restructure and strengthen the system of Adult Community Services CBFS (Community Based Flexible Supports) and CBFS will be transitioned to ACCS (Adult Community Clinical Services)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County wants you to know and understand these changes. NAMI of Berkshire County has invited all three of these agencies to tell you about the changes on March 28, 2018 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Berkshire Pathways, 199B South St, Pittsfield.

If you are a client of DMH or a MassHealth member or have a family member who is a client of DMH or MassHealth, it is highly recommended you attend this presentation.

NAMI looks forward to seeing you on March 28, starting at 6 p.m. Mark your calendar. RSVP by March 27 to namibc@namibc.org or call 413-443-1666.

NAMI of Berkshire County is located at 333 East Street, Room 417 in Pittsfield, MA