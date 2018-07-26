This is not a drill: Kristen Stewart will be one of Charlie’s Angels .

We’ve heard rumors for some time now that Stewart was circling the Elizabeth Banks -directed Charlie’s Angels reboot, along with Pink Power Ranger and the live-action Aladdin ‘s Jasmine, Naomi Scott . Now Deadline reports that it’s officially happening, with Stewart and Scott joined by newcomer Ella Balinska to play a new generation of crime-fighting detectives. There was a report a while back that Lupita Nyong’o was being eyed for the third angel, but Sony has gone with Balinska instead, a British actress best known for an appearance on ITV’s Midsomer Murders .

Banks won’t just direct the reboot, though; the actress/director will also star as Bosley. The character was originally played by David Doyle in the TV series from the 1970s, by Bill Murray in the 2000 film, Bernie Mac in the sequel Full Throttle (though technically playing the brother to Murray’s John Bosley), and by Ramon Rodriguez in the short-lived ABC series in 2011. But now we’re getting an all-female reboot, and one directed, co-written, and produced by a woman. Banks co-wrote the screenplay with Jay Basu ( The Girl in the Spider’s Web ), based on earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. The announcement didn’t come with much detail, but here’s the description from the trade:

The film will follow a new next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. Since the original films (starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu) based on the 1970s TV series, The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a variety of private clients with offices and highly trained teams worldwide. This film focuses on one of those teams.

All I know is, if Banks’ Angels reboot looks anything like Stewart’s Rolling Stones music video , full of denim, cool shades, and speeding cars, the internet is going to melt and implode on itself. I’m ready. Charlie’s Angels arrives September 27, 2019.