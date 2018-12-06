Check Out A 2 day Yule Tide Festival This Weekend

The Sandisfield Arts Center awaits your presence this weekend as they will be presenting a Yuletide Festival this Saturday and Sunday, December 8th and 9th featuring a wide range of holiday oriented activities including caroling, crafts and assorted crunchies to satisfy your sweet tooth.

On Saturday afternoon you can create Christmas wreaths, paper Christmas trees, candy canes and Rice Krispies reindeer. A sing-along of your favorite holiday sounds of the season will also be featured as local performer Linda Mironti invites you to lend your vocal talent in the mix. Part one of this extravaganza begins at 2 pm. Admission is free.

On Sunday afternoon a festive program of holiday music, Christmas carols, stories, sketches and recitations with be presented by Arts Center supporters of all ages. The program also includes friends from neighboring Berkshire county towns and the Sandisfield Players will join in to help get you into a holiday frame of mind as the venue also looks back at a successful 2018 season. Admission is only $10 for adults and half price ($5) for children 12 and under.

This event is partially funded by the Bay State's Cultural Council. The Sandisfield Arts center is located just off route 57 on Hammertown Road. For more information on the Yule Tide Festival and upcoming events for 2019, you can go here .