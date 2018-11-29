Check Out A Holiday Bazaar In Washington This Weekend

Start off the month of December by heading to Washington, Massachusetts and get your shopping taken care of in one stop prior to the Christmas rush as plenty of vendors will be on hand during the town's annual holiday bazaar this Saturday, December 1st from 9 am to 4 pm.

The event takes place at Washington Town Hall, located on route 8 and Summit Hill Road. While browsing, you can purchase one of a kind gifts, Christmas decor, wreaths, trees and much more to get you into the holiday spirit. A children's gift wrapping room will also be available and they will serve up lunch to satisfy your appetite. The PTO will also be selling raffle tickets and you can register for various door prizes, so try your luck and you might even win something in the process.

If you need more information, please call Mary at (413) 623-8844 or Donna at (413) 464-2256.