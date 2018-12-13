Check Out A New Exhibit In Stockbridge

The Berkshire Botanical Garden is presenting their winter gallery exhibition entitled "Plant Shadows: Cyanotopes by Joan Dix Blair" from December 15th through March 1st at The Center House Leonhardt Galleries located at 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge.

Ms. Blair has showcased her works of art at various venues including Northeastern University in Boston, The Washington Printmaker's Gallery in our Nation's Capital and The High Point Center For Printmaking in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Now it's your chance to sample the fare that was created within the past 2 years at her studio in Williamstown, Massachusetts as her main influence in creating this exhibit was a major influence by botanical work that was first done in the 1840's by Anna Atkins.

Gallery hours are weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 3 pm or you can schedule an after-hours appointment by calling (413) 320-4794. Due to the Christmas holiday, The Botanical Garden will be closed between Christmas Eve (December 24th) and New Year's Day (January 1st). They will re-open again on January 2nd, 2019. Admission is free.

