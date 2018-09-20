Check Out A Terrific Photo Exhibit In Lenox

The Pleasant Valley Sanctuary on West Mountain Road in Lenox will be displaying beautiful images of nature and wildlife from over 4,000 entries that were received last year....Only a select few were chosen to be viewed by local residents and visitors nationwide and now is your opportunity to see these fantastic works of art at the barn in an opening reception that takes place on October 12th from 6 to 8 pm.

The following local artists are also planning to display their latest art work in this exciting get together....Carolyn Newberger, Ghetta Hirsch, Janet Pumphrey,Candice Farrell and Katherine Ryan Waiveris will also be on hand to showcase their paintings to the public as Mass Audubon members will be granted free access to this show....Non members will be charged admission upon entry but the viewing is free....

For more information, please call (413) 637-0320 or log on to their web site....www..massaudubon.org.