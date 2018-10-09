Check Out An Autumn Gallery Exhibition In Stockbridge

"Ecophilia" will be on display at The Berkshire Botanical Garden's Center House Leonhardt Galleries located at 5 West Stockbridge Road in West Stockbridge from Ocotber 13th through November 21st.

The autumn gallery exhibition features works from 30 artists throughout the country as they focus on showing a variety of techniques to the visiting public including oil, acrylic, graphite, charcoal and photography....

Some of the artists that are featured in this exhibit include Stephanie Anderson, Michael Angelis, Leslie Carmin, Mary Chatham, Kirsten Deirup, Sarah Tepler Drobnitch, Alyssa Fanning, Margot Glass, Mike Glier, Elliott Green, Elizabeth Hazan, Jen Hitchings, Colin Hunt, Butt Johnson, Irena Jurek, Maggie Mailer, Sabrina Marques, Andy Mister, Jon Piasecki, Lucas Reiner, Janet Rickus, Jessica Rohrer, Katy Schneider, Tim Sharman, Amy Talluto, Joy Taylor, Austin Thomas, Tara Tucker, Nichole Van Beek and Aicha Woods.

This exhibit is on display every weekday from 9 am to 5 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 3 pm....For more information, call (413) 320-4794 or you can log on to their web site, www.berkshirebotanical.org