Check Out Bluegrass Music At It’s Best This Weekend

Signature Sounds is proud to present Barnstar! This quartet promises to get you in a dancing frame of mind with their unique brand of music featuring distinctive original material and unexpected cover tunes as they forge their own brand of song-based bluegrass that is gloriously harmonized and played in a "raucous" sort of way.

Bassist Zachariah Hickman is the brainchild of this Boston based group as he also serves as the leader and producer of their albums since they made a impressive debut to local audiences back in 2011....Other members include guitarist Mark Erelli, fiddle player extraordinaire Jake Armerding, Taylor Armerding on the mandolin and Charlie Rose strums the banjo in high fashion.

Hickman adds this quartet likes to present music that features a narrative or story in nature and here is your chance to see them LIVE before your very eyes this Saturday, October 27th at The Racebrook Lodge, located at 864 South Undermountain Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts....Tickets for the 8 o'clock show are available in advance for $20 by calling (413) 229-2916 OR (413) 341-3317....Standing room tickets are also for sale on the day of the concert priced at $15....

Make sure you stop on over to The Stagecoach Tavern also located at The Racebrook Lodge prior to the show for dinner and snacks....Doors will open at 7 pm.