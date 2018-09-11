Check Out the Works Of Local Berkshire Artists

Each month, local residents have an opportunity to par take in art exhibit tours to Highlight Guild of Berkshire artists and your next chance to view some of these exquisite works takes place this Saturday, September 15th from 11 am to 5 pm....22 artists will showcase their works at various locations throughout the Berkshires including up north in Dalton, Pittsfield, Richmond and Lenox and various south county locations in West Stockbridge, Great Barrington and South Egremont.

The public also has the opportunity to learn about the skills and technique used to create works of art and they can ask questions and purchase paintings from each artist as they will also be creating future projects to display throughout the coming months.

A map of all studios is available at brochure racks throughout various theatres, hotels plus area bed and breakfasts or you can log on to www.berkshireartists.org

Another open studio is planned for Saturday, October 6th from 11 am to 5 pm.