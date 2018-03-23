We all knew a change of the guard was coming. The Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t stay the same forever, and it’s been no secret that things will take a significant turn after the still-untitled Avengers 4 . That change includes the end of numerous contracts, including the heart and soul of the MCU: Chris Evans ’ Captain America.

It’s no surprise that Evans’ Marvel contract ends with the Avengers: Infinity War sequel – technically he initially signed up for six Marvel movies, but when the studio split Infinity War , he extended his contract for a seventh. But there’s always been some hope in fans’ hearts that maybe, just maybe , Cap’s days wouldn’t be over so soon. Sorry, folks, but Evans has officially confirmed that he has no plans to return to the MCU after finishing up reshoots this fall. A new profile by The New York Times makes that crystal clear:

Last year, he filmed back-to-back the final two Marvel movies for which he is under contract — Avengers: Infinity War , due in April, and a sequel planned for next year. For now, he has no plans to return to the franchise (“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said), and expects that planned reshoots in the fall will mark the end of his tenure in the familiar red, white and blue super suit.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Evans can’t change his mind, but it’s pretty certain at this point we’ll be saying goodbye to Steve Rogers in 2019. Once the mourning phase passes we can focus our energy on predicting who will pick up Cap’s shield next, and generally being stoked for the new MCU stories to come. Until then, Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.