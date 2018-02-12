Chris Hemsworth 's latest portrayal of Thor in Thor: Ragnarok was the highest-rated Thor film in the franchise but with his contract set to expire after Avengers: Infinity War, Hemsworth says his days as Thor are over.

"My contract's coming to an end, we've just finished the last two Avengers ," the star told Channel 7's Sunrise in Australia. "Who knows what the future holds." While Hemsworth's contract will soon be done, the actor did say a good script may bring him back.

"We felt like we reinvented the last one in a big way. It felt refreshed and re-energized," Hemsworth said, referencing Ragnarok 's new, lighthearted direction. "We might have a conversation if there's another great script that comes along. But at the moment that's it."

It's not the Australian actor's first time commenting on the end of his contract. Last month, Hemsworth told USA Today , "I won't be playing the character again. It's sort of a scary thought. This really seemed like this never-ending thing. And now it's potentially finishing." But the star also added that if he was to return it would be "further down the road."

But just like in the comic books, is anyone ever really finished as a superhero? Just like we've seen Captain America come back from death, Robert Downey Jr.'s days as Iron Man almost came to an end in 2013 .

At the time, Downey Jr.'s contract was up for negotiation following the release of Iron Man 3, but as we all know, the actor eventually came back and has appeared in a number of Marvel movies after that.