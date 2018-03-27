Christina Aguilera is stripping down her look and her sound.

The "Dirrty" singer appears makeup-free on the newest cover of Paper magazine, an interview in which she also teases a more raw, minimal sound.

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she told the outlet. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

Though, she added, she's not totally abandoning her flair for glamour: "I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let's not get it twisted."

Elsewhere in the interview, Xtina discussed her return to acting— she voiced Akiko Glitter in last year's Emoji Movie , but hasn't starred in a film since 2010's Burlesque — and expressed an interest in working more in comedy.

"My ultimate would be to do something with Will Ferrell. Just super funny, just laughing and being stooges," she said.

She's next set to play a robot in Drake Doremus's upcoming sci-fi flick, Zoe , and herself in Life of the Party , from Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone.

Music-wise, Aguilera didn't let much slip, but previously promised a new record was "coming bitches" and teased a collaboration with Demi Lovato . She last released 2012's Lotus , her seventh studio album.

See her cover shot above.