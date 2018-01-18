Christina Perri and Paul Costabile Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile: the two welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Carmella, on Wednesday (January 17).

On Instagram, the new dad shared a tender black and white photo of his growing family, writing, "The greatest gift we’ve ever known!!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!"

See below:

Earlier this week, the musician shared her excitement about becoming a mom on social media, writing, "Growing a baby was nuts! the best, the worst, the most challenging, for sure divine, sometimes scary, totally magical, but no doubt, unforgettable!"

Perri and Costabile, an entertainment reporter, began dating in early January 2016, three years after they initially met during an interview. The were married on December 12, 2017 in New York City, just four months after the "Jar of Hearts" singer announced she was pregnant on Instagram in August.