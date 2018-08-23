Classic Car Show to Take Place in GB

Yeah I know summer vacation is coming to an end but that doesn't mean the classic car show season is over. As a matter of fact, you can wrap up summer vacation with the oldest running car show in all of Berkshire County. The Olde Yankee Street Rods ' 50th annual car show will be returning to the Great Barrington V.F.W. on Sunday, September 2 (rain date is Monday, September 3) beginning at 9:00 A.M.

There will be hundreds of classic cars on display along with dash plaques to the first 200 cars, with 15 top trophies judged by pro auto personnel along with two best of show and 25 club picks. In addition there will be classic music, food for purchase, giveaways, a 50/50 and more.

For more information including entry and admission fees, contact Poly Lanoue at: 413-528-9304 or email: polylanoue@gmail.com or you can contact Roger Meyer at: 413-931-1027 or email: rmeyer@gmail.com. You can also get more information by going here

(article image taken from the Olde Yankee Street Rods Facebook Page )