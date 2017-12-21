29 Great Classic Rock Christmas Memories

Rock stars celebrate Christmas in their own rock star ways, as you'll see in our list of Classic Rock Christmas Memories. Whether they make gestures big or small, grand and well-planned or completely improvised, all of them added their own special meaning to the Yuletide season.

For instance, acts like Sting , Kid Rock and U2 have participated in charity efforts to make the holidays an easier time for those in need. Others like Aerosmith 's Steven Tyler , Alice Cooper and Paul Simon have taken part in special Christmas-themed productions aimed at ensuring the season is merry and bright.

We've seen musicians like the Stray Cats ' Brian Setzer and Steve Lukather take deep dives into all things Santa. The Beatles , Crosby, Stills & Nash , Elvis Presley , the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Rolling Stones clearly put a lot of thought into what they'd do to wish us all good tidings. Other times, however, these holiday celebrations are less planned, more off the cuff: You'll see guys from Bon Jovi , the Monkees and Stryper adding a little rock flavor to everyday Christmas-themed events.

Of course, this time of year is always made complete with its own distinct soundtrack, so we'll also remember musicians like AC/DC , Bruce Springsteen , David Bowie , the Eagles , Hall & Oates , the Pretenders and others who released timeless music that we return to again and again.