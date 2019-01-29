Clinton Church Restoration’s Efforts To Be Recognized

GREAT BARRINGTON (January 29, 2019) —Clinton Church Restoration’s efforts to save and preserve Great Barrington’s historic Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church will be recognized by Preservation Massachusetts at a presentation at Town Hall at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Representatives from the statewide nonprofit will present the K. Julie McCarthy Community Spirit Award given at its recent annual Believe in Preservation event in Boston, and recognize the addition of the church to the Massachusetts Most Endangered Historic Resources List.

“We’re pleased that Preservation Massachusetts is traveling to Great Barrington to publicly share this recognition at Town Hall,” said Wray Gunn, chair of Clinton Church Restoration. “The Most Endangered listing has put our project on the statewide historic preservation map but we would not be where we are without the support we’ve received from our local community over the past two years.”

“All preservation is local,” said Erin Kelly, associate director of Preservation Massachusetts. “Clinton Church Restoration’s dedication and work are an inspiration and a model for other communities to emulate across Massachusetts.” The Plymouth-based advocacy and education organization introduced its Community Spirit Award in 2010 and renamed it in 2016 to honor the late preservationist K. Julie McCarthy. The awards recognize individuals and organizations that embody the spirit of community based historic preservation activities in the Commonwealth.

Jim Igoe, president of Preservation Massachusetts, noted the significance of the church when announcing its addition to the Massachusetts Most Endangered Historic Resources List last fall. “This small church has a powerful and important story to tell and has been a center of the African American community for 130 years. The efforts and dedication of Clinton Church Restoration are to be applauded and we look forward to working with them to ensure that this landmark building endures to tell its story and inspire new ones for many generations to come.”

