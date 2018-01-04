Closings, Delays, Early Dismissals for Friday Jan. 5

Keep on checking back as updates continue to come in for Friday, Jan. 5 as freezing cold temperatures will be here in the Berkshires through the weekend. Here are the closings, cancellations and delays:

Closed:

Adams-Cheshire Regional

BART Charter Public Schools - "Snowball" postponed until Jan. 19

Berkshire County Head Start Adams is closed.

Berkshire County Head Start Johnson - No head start. Childcare is open, but no transportation.

Berkshire County Head Start Muddy Brook - No head start. Childcare is open, no transportation.

Central Berkshire

Clarksburg

Emma L. Miller

Gabriel Abbott

Hancock

Lanesborough

McCann Tech

Mohawk Trail

Mount Greylock High School

North Adams Public Schools

Pownal, VT

Southern Vermont College

St. Stanislaus

Williamstown Elementary

Williams College - Administrative offices and daycare

Two-Hour Delays:

Berkshire County Day School

Berkshire Hills

Farmington River

Southern Berkshire

Richmond Consolidated

Readsboro, VT

Stamford, VT Elementary