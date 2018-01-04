Closings, Delays, Early Dismissals for Friday Jan. 5
Keep on checking back as updates continue to come in for Friday, Jan. 5 as freezing cold temperatures will be here in the Berkshires through the weekend. Here are the closings, cancellations and delays:
Closed:
Adams-Cheshire Regional
BART Charter Public Schools - "Snowball" postponed until Jan. 19
Berkshire County Head Start Adams is closed.
Berkshire County Head Start Johnson - No head start. Childcare is open, but no transportation.
Berkshire County Head Start Muddy Brook - No head start. Childcare is open, no transportation.
Central Berkshire
Clarksburg
Emma L. Miller
Gabriel Abbott
Lanesborough
McCann Tech
Mohawk Trail
Mount Greylock High School
North Adams Public Schools
Pownal, VT
Southern Vermont College
St. Stanislaus
Williamstown Elementary
Williams College - Administrative offices and daycare
Two-Hour Delays:
Berkshire County Day School
Berkshire Hills
Farmington River
Southern Berkshire
Richmond Consolidated
Readsboro, VT
Stamford, VT Elementary