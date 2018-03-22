It’s tough to imagine 50 year-olds crane-kicking the Karate Kid franchise back to life, but darn it all if YouTube Red’s Cobra Kai doesn’t look … fun? A first full trailer for the sequel series has reignited a legendary rivalry, and even provided us with a May premiere.

Hokey as it may seem to have Johnny ( Billy Zabka ) and Daniel ( Ralph Macchio ) still bitter about a karate defeat thirty-four years later (thanks for the reminder, guys), the full Cobra Kai trailer lays out a reasonably compelling arc for Johnny to resurrect the old dojo. We won’t have long to wait, as the trailer also confirms Cobra Kai will launch on YouTube Red on May 2. Those at the Tribeca Film Festival can even catch the world premiere on April 24. Here’s the series’ synopsis:

Picking up 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the half-hour series finds Daniel and Johnny at different places in their lives. Whereas Daniel is living his best life as a family man and proud owner of the No. 1 car dealership in the Valley, Johnny has fallen a long way since the ’80s and is now a heavy drinking, short-fused antihero living in Reseda, doing odd jobs to make ends meet. However, their rivalry is reignited when they re-enter each other’s lives, which drives Johnny to rediscover his Cobra Kai roots and reopen the infamous karate dojo.

Supporting cast will include Mom star Courtney Henggeler as Daniel’s wife and business partner Amanda, Mary Mouser as their daughter Samantha, Parenthood alum Xolo Maridueña as new Cobra Kai recruit Miguel Diaz, and Tanner Buchanan as Johnny’s son Robby Keene. Ed Asner will also put in guest appearances as Johnny’s stepfather Sid Weinberg. As previously revealed , Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Hot Tub Time Machine alum Josh Heald and Harold and Kumar creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

Stay tuned for the latest on Cobra Kai closer to the May premiere.