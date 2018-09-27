Cocek! Brass Band Concert Coming to Sheffield

Oldtone Productions is happy to bring you Cocek! Brass Band for another rabble rousing concert. The concert will take place on Friday, Oct. 5 at Dewey Hall, 91 Main Street, Sheffield. The doors open at 7:00 P.M. and the concert is at 7:30 P.M. Cocek!'s music will stir your soul.The evening will start as a seated concert. The second set will open with a Balkan Dance Lesson by Rose Tannenbaum, and dancing is encouraged, but seating available throughout for those who prefer to sit.

Cocek! consists of Sam Dechenne (trumpet/vocals/composer), Ezra Weller (flugelhorn), Clayton DeWalt (Trombone), Jim Gray (Tuba) and Grant Smith (Tappan Drum). A 5-piece ensemble from Boston, MA playing all original compositions. The music is influenced by Eastern-European and New Orleans dance songs, Afrobeat, Klezmer and elements of reggae and Western classical pieces.

CBB sounds are inspired by acts like Fanfare Ciocarlia, Fela Kuti, Miles Davis, Rebirth Brass Band, traditional Balkan songs and chamber brass repertoire. Dance music for those seeking something new and unique, contemplative Old World melodies that hark to a lost era and catchy riffs that will have you singing along and tapping your foot all night long.

In performance spaces ranging from hollowed out warehouses and arts spaces in Boston to the Kennedy Center in D.C., The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival in Vermont, WorldFest in Louisville, KY and the 11th Annual NY Gypsy Music Festival, Cocek! can be found sprinkling their Phrygian magic dust on audience members all over the world. They also put on programs for schools and universities traditional Balkan/Klezmer & New Orleans Jazz music, it's beautiful history and it's relation to their original compositions.

You can also email: beth@oldtonemusicfestival.com or call (413) 429 - 1176

