How Every Coen Brothers Movie Is Connected

The Coen brothers cult classic, The Big Lebowski , was released 20 years ago today. Yes, The Dude has been abiding for more than two decades now. My how the time flies when you’re perpetually drunk on White Russians.

To celebrate this momentous occasion we went bowling. Then we were like “Oh wait, we should make a video too!” So the staff of ScreenCrush compiled this video essay tribute to the Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, exploring how every single one of their movies, from The Big Lebowski to Fargo to Hail, Caesar! to Blood Simple is connected. When viewed together, the Coens’ filmography prevents a cohesive and very pointed critique of one theme that unites everything they’ve ever made: Money. Watch the video above.

