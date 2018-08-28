College Internship Program to Host Free Event

The College Internship Program invites you to join them this Wednesday, August 29 as they host a 1Berkshire Chamber night. This free event is an opportunity to connect with mental health professionals, educators, and many others in Berkshire County's thriving business and arts community. A wine (cash bar) and cheese reception will take place from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at the Starving Artist Cafe and Good Purpose Gallery, 40 Main Street, Lee. More information and registration can be found here

About The College Internship Program

The Mission of the College Internship Program is to inspire independence and expand the foundation on which young adults with Asperger’s, ADHD and other Learning Differences can build happy and productive lives.

CIP is one of the most comprehensive programs in the world for assisting young adults with learning differences to succeed in college, employment, and independent living.

You can learn more about the College Internship Program by going here

