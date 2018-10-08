Come To The Cabaret In Sandisfield

The Sandisfield Arts Center located on Hammertown Road just off route 57 is proud to present Gypsy Lane Cabaret and company this Saturday evening, October 13th at 8 pm as this troupe has been hailed as a "sexy high point of classic burlesque entertainment in the Berkshires".

They feature a unique brand of bawdy humor, live singing and dance routines along with a cheeky variety of sex appeal every time they take center stage as this tantalizing crew of "saucy ladies and strappy gents" will win your hearts courtesy of their outrageous artistry and vivacious charm while performing live before your very eyes as they truly carry on the tradition of pioneer burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee.

Tickets for this show are priced at $20 and can be purchased on line by logging on to www.sandisfieldartscenter.org....You can also purchase tickets at the door on the day of this performance and they will be available on a first come-first serve basis....It is best to buy your tickets in advance on-line so you don't miss out on this fabulous performance.

For more information, call Marcella Smith at (413) 258-4100 or e mail marcex2@me.com