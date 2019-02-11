Coming Up: Another Concert Courtesy Of Crescendo

The year was 1580....An ensemble of professional female singers assembled together in Ferrara, Italy best known for their artistic and technical virtuosity. The Concerto Delle Donne were best known for performing exclusive formal concerts for inner circle members of The Ferrara Court as they were responsible for revolutionizing the role of women in professional music.

Now is your chance to relive this monumental moment in history as Crescendo presents sopranos Catherine Hancock, Rebecca Palmer and Jennifer Tyo in the title roles accompanied by Hideki Yamaya on baroque guitar and theorbo. The concert also features Ferrara Court composer Luzzascho Luzzaschi, Director Christine Gevert on the organ and harpsichord plus duets by Claudio Monteverdi and Barbara Strozzi. Another highlight features a humorous cantata by Giacomo Carissimi.

You have two opportunities to attend this show during The President's Day holiday weekend which takes place at St.James Place's Great Hall, located at 352 Main Street in Great Barrington this Saturday, February 16th. Curtain time is set for 6 pm and you can also head south of the border to Connecticut's north west corner for a 4 pm Sunday matinee on February 17th at Trinity Church, 484 Lime Rock Road in Lakeville.

General Admission tickets are priced at $35, $60 for premium seating and students with a valid ID get in for only $10. You can purchase tickets by logging on here or call 1-860-435-4866.

The following information was sent by Crescendo via a press release to include content on this blog post and for on-air mentions featured on the WSBS Community Bulletin Board.