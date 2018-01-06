Common and Mariah Carey to Present at 2018 Golden Globes Awards

This Sunday (Jan. 7), Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars will converge and celebrate films and their acting peers at the 2018 Golden Globes Awards.

Chart-topping music stars Common and Mariah Carey , who are actors in their own right, will be on hand to present trophies to winners at the star-studded event, according to Billboard .

Carey is also nominated this year for best original song for her title track for the animated film, The Star. Meanwhile, Common is a previous Golden Globe winner for best original song for his John Legend collaboration “Glory” from the Ava Duvernay-directed film Selma.

The pair joined previously announced presenters Octavia Spencer, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michael Keaton and Salma Hayek.

As for nominations , the Jordan Peele-directed film Get Out received a nod in the best film (Musical or Comedy) category, much to the chagrin of fans and critics alike, and another mention in the best actor (Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy) category for Daniel Kaluuya.

Elsewhere, Mary J. Blige received her first Golden Globe nod for Best Supporting Actress for Mudbound . The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is also nominated in the Best Original Song category for the empowering song, "Mighty River."

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air live on Sunday (Jam. 7) from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC at 8PM ET.