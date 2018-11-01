Community At Bat Raises Just Under $7,000 for Affordable Housing

Great Barrington, MA — November 1, 2018 — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) hosted its second annual Community at Bat, a charity softball game to support its work providing low-moderate income housing in the Berkshires. The event took place on Sunday, September 30, at Memorial Field Park located on Bridge Street in Great Barrington, Mass. Thanks to the sponsors, contributors, and participant, the CDCSB was able to raise just under $7,000 and increased awareness for the deep need to continue to create affordable housing and meaningful jobs.

The team lead by CDCSB Board President, Jim Harwood, called Work Force Housing, won the softball game with a score of 11 runs to 3. They were matched against the team lead by Great Barrington Town Manager, Jennifer Tabakin called, The Living Wage. The softball game was broadcast live on WSBS Radio with play-by-play announcing given by State Representative Smitty Pignatelli, Jack Passetto, and Jesse Stewart. Tangela Gauthier, a senior at Monument Mountain High School student opened the game by singing “The Star- Spangled Banner” and “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

“We had a great turnout at the game. The community support helps us affect the positive change of making south Berkshire County a more affordable place to live work and play,” said CDCSB Board Member Cara Becker.

Refreshments, hamburgers and hot dogs were sold by the Sheffield Kiwanis Club. CDCSB also held a raffle featuring donated gifts from area businesses, gift cards to local eateries and retail shops, and they also held an online auction featuring a one-week stay in Mexico. The raffle and auction proceeds went to support CDCSB’s ongoing work. Lance Vermeulen Real Estate, Inc., was this year’s major sponsor. Business sponsors also included: Allegrone Companies, Campoli, Monteleone & Mozian, Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook LLP, Eric Zahn Builders LLC, Great Barrington Land Conservancy, Greylock Federal Credit Union, J. Harwood Architect, J.H. Maxymillian, Inc., Lamme & Linscott, Main Street Hospitality, MountainOne, The Triplex Cinema, and Trinity Church.

“What a beautiful day to bring community together for a great cause, have some fun, and raise awareness about the deep need to create affordable housing and jobs in our community,” said CDCSB Executive Director, Tim Geller. “We are grateful to all of our supporters and sponsors, volunteers and board members. Without them, this event would not have been the success it was. We’re already looking forward to next year.”

CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in the southern Berkshires. In collaboration with other like-minded organizations, CDCSB has helped build over 60 affordable housing units and leveraged over $36 million in private and public funding.

(press release and article image sent to WSBS from CDCSB for online/on-air use)