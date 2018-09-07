Compassionate Friends Meeting Tonight

The Compassionate Friends of the Berkshires is reaching out with love and hope to those who have suffered the loss of a child. This national self-help organization will be holding local support meetings at 7:00 P.M. on the first Friday of each month which means the next one is coming up tonight (September 7). Tonight's meeting will be at 75 Main Street in Sheffield which will be hosted by Libby and John Moritz (John and Libby lost all three of their children in January 1992 due to a car accident). If you have any questions, contact Libby at 413-429-1749.

About the Compassionate Friends Organization and their mission

When a child dies, at any age, the family suffers intense pain and may feel hopeless and isolated. The Compassionate Friends provides highly personal comfort, hope, and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or a daughter, a brother or a sister, or a grandchild, and helps others better assist the grieving family.

The Compassionate Friends was founded over 40 years ago when a chaplain at the Warwickshire Hospital in England brought together two sets of grieving parents and realized that the support they gave each other was better than anything he, as a chaplain, could ever say or provide. Meeting around a kitchen table, the Lawleys and the Hendersons were joined by a bereaved mother and the chaplain, Simon Stephens, and The Society of the Compassionate Friends was born. The Compassionate Friends jumped across the ocean and was established in the United States and incorporated in 1978 in Illinois.

Each chapter, along with the supporting National Office, is committed to helping every bereaved parent, sibling, or grandparent who may walk through our doors or contact us.

You can more information about the Compassionate Friends organization by going here