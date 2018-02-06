Amazon wasn’t messing around when they said they wanted their own Game of Thrones . Not only is the streaming service working on a Lord of the Rings offshoot , but Game of Thrones ’ own battle specialist Miguel Sapochnik is working on a new TV adaptation of Conan the Barbarian .

Deadline reports that “ Hardhome ” and “ Battle of the Bastards ” director Sapochnik has partnered with Colony co-creator Ryan Condal and Handmaid’s Tale producer Warren Littlefield for a new take on the original Conan books from author Robert E. Howard. The new version is described as such: “Driven out of his tribal homelands, Conan wanders the mysterious and treacherous world of civilization where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage.” Condal will write and executive produce, while Sapochnik directs.

The original Conan the Cimmerian was created in 1932 for a fantasy series published in Weird Tales magazine. Most famously, Conan the Barbarian was adapted as a 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger film (followed by a 1984 sequel), and more recently with a 2011 reboot starring Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa . The character has also produced two animated TV series and a short-lived live-action series in 1997.

Amazon’s new Conan is only in the development phase for now, but certainly fits with their purge of smaller indie series for broader epics . Stay tuned for the latest on Conan as it arrives.