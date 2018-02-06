‘Conan’ TV Series Happening at Amazon With ‘Game of Thrones’ Best Director
Amazon wasn’t messing around when they said they wanted their own Game of Thrones. Not only is the streaming service working on a Lord of the Rings offshoot, but Game of Thrones’ own battle specialist Miguel Sapochnik is working on a new TV adaptation of Conan the Barbarian.
Deadline reports that “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards” director Sapochnik has partnered with Colony co-creator Ryan Condal and Handmaid’s Tale producer Warren Littlefield for a new take on the original Conan books from author Robert E. Howard. The new version is described as such: “Driven out of his tribal homelands, Conan wanders the mysterious and treacherous world of civilization where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage.” Condal will write and executive produce, while Sapochnik directs.
The original Conan the Cimmerian was created in 1932 for a fantasy series published in Weird Tales magazine. Most famously, Conan the Barbarian was adapted as a 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger film (followed by a 1984 sequel), and more recently with a 2011 reboot starring Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. The character has also produced two animated TV series and a short-lived live-action series in 1997.
Amazon’s new Conan is only in the development phase for now, but certainly fits with their purge of smaller indie series for broader epics. Stay tuned for the latest on Conan as it arrives.
