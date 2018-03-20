There may be no weirder trajectory for a character than Matt Ryan ’s Constantine . After a one-season NBC series and subsequent Arrow -verse resurrection, the fan-favorite DC hero is officially making a full-time return as a Legends of Tomorrow regular next season.

The character has made multiple appearances throughout the third Legends of Tomorrow season, again reprising the role originated in NBC’s Constantine . The CW has not formally renewed Legends for a fourth season just yet (they will), but producers now confirm Ryan’s demon-fighting detective will be hanging around the Waverider on a permanent basis. In addition to the character’s second appearance tonight, Ryan will also return for the April 9 season finale.

Ryan first led NBC’s Constantine for the 2014-15 season, though fan support ultimately wasn’t enough to persuade the network on a second season. The CW’s Arrow surprisingly managed to return Ryan to the role for Season 4’s “Haunted,” and Legends has since followed suit. Ryan has also voiced the character in an animated Justice League Dark , and will even lead a CW Seed series following the Arrow -verse version on Saturday, March 24.

Short of his own live-action series, Constantine could certainly do worse than Legends of Tomorrow Season 4. Watch a trailer for the character’s return below, and stay tuned.