Cori Chambers To Compete In Fundraising Event

Monument Mountain Regional High School is hosting an alumni/coaches vs. students basketball game tonight, Friday April 6th in the High School gymnasium. They have invited Cori Chambers, the all time three point leader at the University of Georgia to speak at the event and play with the coaches. There are two games 5:30 P.M. and 7:30 P.M.

It will be $8 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. The money raised will go into the athletic fund to be used for all sports at Monument (transportation, jerseys, equipment, cost of referees, etc)

There will also be baskets for raffles and a 50/50.

Here's some background information on Cori Chambers as posted by Linked In

Cori Chambers is 2007 graduate of the University of Georgia. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from the Terry College of Business. Chambers was also a four-year starter from 2003-07 on the Varsity Women’s Basketball Team. She is Georgia's all-time leader in three-pointers made in a career. She was also a Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team selection in 2004, Chambers was a second-team All-SEC pick as a junior and as a senior. During her tenure, Georgia reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament in each of Chambers' four seasons there, and got as far as the Elite 8 in 2004.

After her career at Georgia, Chambers was drafted in the second round of the 2007 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun. She played one season with the Sun before playing overseas for Shelen ETK Basket Club in Russia and S-dent Sierre Basket Club in Switzerland.

Chambers went on to become the Director of Basketball Operations at Marist College for two seasons. During her time at Marist, she also earned her Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Currently, Chambers is an Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Stony Brook University. Chambers assists with the day to day operations as well as recruiting, and opponent scouting. She’s also responsible for purchasing and overseeing the equipment budget; director of summer camps, and supervisor to team managers.