Over two years after citizens in the Commonwealth voted to legalize recreational marijuana, Berkshire County's first sales will take place this Friday, not Tuesday as previously reported.

According to The Berkshire Eagle , Theory Wellness, will open their doors for recreational sales Friday at their 394 Stockbridge Road storefront. Theory, which was the county's first medical dispensary when they open their doors in September of 2017, received the green light from the state's Cannabis Control Commission yesterday via email.

If the crowds at the state's few other recreational locations, the closest being New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Northampton, which often still has lines out the door, are any indication, expect there to be crowds at the Great Barrington shop as well.

According to Theory Wellness' website , the company cultivates cannabis and produces a wide variety of extracts and infused products at their Bridgewater facility, which also houses a medical retail storefront. Focused on small batches and unique genetics, they strive to develop a premium range of flower, concentrates, and infused products for consumers in Massachusetts. In doing so, they are committed to constant reinvention and self-scrutiny, working with and listening to each other, to further improve and enhance your cannabis experience.

Speculation leads many to believe Temescal Wellness , located on Callahan Drive in West Pittsfield, will be opening it's doors for recreational sales shortly, as they were approved for a license on Dec. 13, the same day as Theory.