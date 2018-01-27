Cyndi Lauper Sells Longtime Connecticut Home for $800,000

Singer-songwriter, actress and LGBT activist Cyndi Lauper has parted ways with her Stamford, Conn., home of more than three decades. The French Country Colonial sold at the close of 2017 for just $804,625, reduced several times from its original asking price of $1.25 million.

Lauper, who rose to fame with her 1983 debut album, She's So Unusual -- which produced four Top 5 hits, including "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" -- purchased the 3,885-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property in 1986. It was originally built in 1975 for shoe designer Vince Camuto, co-founder of Nine West.

The home boasts hand-stenciled walls and ceilings, as well as 19th-century doors, tiles and fixtures from England and France, as well as a cedar, mansard-style roof, according to the listing . The estate, at 1.58 acres, also includes an in-ground pool and a guest house that was previously used a recording studio.

The Grammy, Emmy and Tony award winner first listed her home in May 2017, garnering much attention. According to the Stamford Courant , her broker, Michael B. Hathaway at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/New England Properties, said there was great interest but no offers. The asking price was reduced due to some needed work and the slow rate of home sales in Stamford.

“It was the last asking price, $799,000, that set off a bidding war with four or five bidders,” Leventhal said.

Over the course of her more than 35-year career, Lauper has released 11 albums, appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, and wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway hit Kinky Boots . She's now writing songs for a musical adaptation of the 1988 Melanie Griffith film Working Girl, and preparing to tour for a second consecutive summer with Rod Stewart . The run begins on June 25 in Hollywood.