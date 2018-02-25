The Dark Tower has largely ceded the spotlight to other Stephen King projects on the horizon , but it seems the proposed TV tie-in may be moving forward. Reports suggest Amazon has landed the rights to develop a Dark Tower series among its burgeoning slate.

Fans of Consider Phlebas may have heard that Amazon will develop a new series around Iain M. Banks’ classic sci-fi book, though the Deadline article that first reported the news also contained an interesting Dark Tower tidbit. As picked up by /Film , Phlebas and The Lord of the Rings are just some of the books now firmly in Amazon’s stable, which also includes The Dark Tower , Wheel of Time , Ringworld , Lazarus and Snow Crash .

Last we heard, ex- Walking Dead boss Glen Mazzara was set as The Dark Tower ’s TV showrunner , as the adaptation will move forward despite mediocre box office . The series is based on King’s novel Wizard and Glass , with Idris Elba potentially putting in appearances along with Dennis Haysbert (Roland’s father) and Tom Taylor (Jake Chambers). Ron Howard , Akiva Goldsman , Jeff Pinkner and Brian Grazer produce.

The adaptation was reportedly planning a straight-to-series order of 10-13 episodes for an early 2018 production, though no official announcements have yet been made. Stay tuned for the latest.