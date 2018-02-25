Has ‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series Landed at Amazon?
The Dark Tower has largely ceded the spotlight to other Stephen King projects on the horizon, but it seems the proposed TV tie-in may be moving forward. Reports suggest Amazon has landed the rights to develop a Dark Tower series among its burgeoning slate.
Fans of Consider Phlebas may have heard that Amazon will develop a new series around Iain M. Banks’ classic sci-fi book, though the Deadline article that first reported the news also contained an interesting Dark Tower tidbit. As picked up by /Film, Phlebas and The Lord of the Rings are just some of the books now firmly in Amazon’s stable, which also includes The Dark Tower, Wheel of Time, Ringworld, Lazarus and Snow Crash.
Last we heard, ex-Walking Dead boss Glen Mazzara was set as The Dark Tower’s TV showrunner, as the adaptation will move forward despite mediocre box office. The series is based on King’s novel Wizard and Glass, with Idris Elba potentially putting in appearances along with Dennis Haysbert (Roland’s father) and Tom Taylor (Jake Chambers). Ron Howard, Akiva Goldsman, Jeff Pinkner and Brian Grazer produce.
The adaptation was reportedly planning a straight-to-series order of 10-13 episodes for an early 2018 production, though no official announcements have yet been made. Stay tuned for the latest.
