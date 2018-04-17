The 4th annual Berkshire Craft Beer Festival & Charity Chug Run 5K is set.

According to the event's official Facebook page, the 2018 festival will take place at the First Street Common in Pittsfield on Saturday, June 9.

Kicking off the annual Berkshire Beer Fest will be the Charity Chug Run 5K, timed by Berkshire Running Center. Runners will run the 3.11 mile course and receive an ice cold beer (for those of the legal drinking age, of course) once they complete it.

There will be over 200 craft beers for you to test out, along with live music throughout the day and delicious food featured by a variety of food trucks from throughout the Berkshires. As always, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Pittsfield area charities.

The 4th annual Berkshire Craft Beer Festival is brought to you in part by Townsquare Media Berkshire.You can save $8 per ticket, whether it be general admission or VIP, right now by purchasing your tickets online at the Berkshire Craft Beer Festival website .

More information on this phenomenal event will be coming soon.