Date Set for Forum on GB Town Manager Search

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Select Board invites town residents to join municipal consultant Bernard Lynch in a Community Forum on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. to hear about the process for selecting the next town manager and to offer community input. The forum will be held at Town Hall, 334 Main St.

The town charter specifies the role and responsibilities of the town manager, along with the search process that the town will follow.

“We are very interested in hearing residents’ recommendations regarding the expertise, qualifications, and characteristics they would like to see in their next town manager,” said Stephen Bannon, chair of the Great Barrington Select Board. “It is important that Great Barrington’s citizens are an integral part of the town manager selection process.”

The town has hired a consulting firm, Community Paradigm Associates, to assist in the search process. Representatives from the firm will attend the Community Forum.

For more information on the community input session, please contact the Great Barrington Select Board office at (413) 528-1619 ext. 2.