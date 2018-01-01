Dave Chappelle Dropped Two Netflix Specials, Fans Are Loving Them

Dave Chappelle is back! During the early morning hours of New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), the veteran comedian released his two standup specials on Netflix, Equanimity and The Bird Revelation .

The final two shows complete Chappelle's three stand-up specials deal (plus a bonus one) for $60 million. Netflix aired The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits , which were both the highest-streaming specials for the network in 2017.

Chappelle's two new specials will probably do the same thing, especially now that people are watching television on their computers. What better way to spend the last day of 2017 than to watch Chappelle deliver the laughs?

The specials features new material from the 44-year-old funnyman as he reflects on this year's biggest news stories, including Donald Trump. On the Equanimity special, Chappelle reportedly apologized for telling viewers to give President Trump a chance during his SNL monologue. He hopes that with Trump in the White House, America may be forced confront its own demons (i.e., white supremacy) and come out better for it.

On Twitter, fans are loving Chappelle's two standup specials.

"I love Dave Chappelle, not just because he’s funny, but also because he’s not afraid to challenge anything that threatens his integrity and moral compass. His main priority has always been making sure that he gave to the world, rather than just taking from it. I respect that," tweeted one person.

Another fan commented, "Dave Chappelle is a genius. Not perfect, but he's a genius. Born to be a comedian. The delivery, the transitions, the valid social commentary, the sharp barbs."

So ring in the new year by watching Dave Chappelle's two standup specials, which are on Netflix right now.

Read more reactions from people on Twitter below.

Watch Dave Chappelle: Equanimity Clip "Voting in the 2016 Election"