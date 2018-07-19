Dave Dempsey Performing Live This Evening

We checked in with local friend Dave Dempsey this morning and he informed us that he will be performing live this evening at the Egremont Barn. Dave said some of the material you can expect to hear includes Bob Dylan, the Marshall Tucker Band, the Allman Brothers Band, Neil Young and many originals. Dave said that his group begins at 8:00 P.M. and they go until about 11:00 P.M.

Dave mentioned to us, the way he got hooked up in playing his own gig at the Barn is by going to their Wednesday open mic nights. Dave performed at the open mics on and off for the past two years and now he's providing entertainment via is own shows while still partaking in the open mics.