Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood, Wife Kelli Welcome Baby Girl

Lady Antebellum 's Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli have welcomed a new baby girl to their family. Baby Lillie, the Haywoods' second child, was born on Friday (Dec. 22).

Lillie -- full name Lille Renee Haywood -- was born at 11:14AM; she weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. According to an Instagram post from her father, she is named for both of her grandmothers.

"Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy," Dave Haywood writes. "God is good!"

The Haywoods' first child, son Cash , was born in 2014; Haywood says he "is already a great big brother." The family announced Kelli's second pregnancy in conjunction with Haywood's bandmate Hillary Scott 's pregnancy announcement, in August. Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twin girls in early 2018.

When Scott's babies are born, the Lady Antebellum baby count will be at six: In addition to the three newest arrivals and Cash Haywood, Scott and Tyrrell have a daughter, Eisele, and Charles Kelley and wife Cassie have a son, Ward.

