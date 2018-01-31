DJ Who Groped Taylor Swift Found a New Radio Job & Swifties are Not Happy

David Mueller, better known as the DJ who groped Taylor Swift in 2013, is still working in radio under a new name, and Swifties are not happy.

Mueller is hosting a new radio show under the name Stonewall Jackson (not to be confused with the Confederate general of the same name). Why would anyone hire this guy after such a publicized case, you ask? Well, his new employer, Larry Fuss of Delta Radio, told Daily News that he thinks the DJ is innocent , despite being found guilt by the court.

"I sat down with him face-to-face in Minneapolis before I offered him the job and talked to him about it," Fuss told the Daily News . "He's either the world's best liar, or he's telling the truth. I tend to believe his version of the story and most people who have talked to him face-to-face do believe his version of the story."

"Most people" are not Taylor Swift fans. The incident happened in 2013, when the singer alleged Mueller touched her inappropriately during a meet-and-great. In 2015 the DJ sued Swift, claiming he lost his job because of her accusations. A month later, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer countersued, and the trial went to court in August. The judge sided with Swift, awarding her a ceremonious $1 in damages. Now, Swifties are hoping to get Mueller fired once again, calling out his new employer via Twitter (and even calling the radio station) and proclaiming Times Up for assaulters in the music industry. Check out some reactions below.