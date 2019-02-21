Deadly Accident Shuts Down Portion of Mass Pike

From Our Friends at News 22 WWLP :

A deadly accident involving a tandem tractor trailer, another tractor trailer, a box truck, and a pickup has shut down a portion of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, at around 2:40 A.M., the driver of the tandem tractor trailer lost control on the Mass Pike eastbound in Blandford, causing a crash with another tractor trailer, a box truck, and a pickup truck. A total of five people were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where one person died. The four other crash victims are being treated for minor injuries.

