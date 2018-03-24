Ryan Reynolds released a new trailer for Deadpool 2 on Twitter Thursday, featuring the actor taking on Josh Brolin's time-traveling mutant Cable.

The action-packed clip depicts Deadpool and Cable coming to blows as they fight for control of a young boy played by Julian Denison of Hunt For The Wilderpeople fame.

Deadpool then seeks help and assembles a team of super-powered mutants he refers to as X-Force that includes Zazie Beetz as Domino, Brianna Hildebrand returning as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and a character played by Terry Crews.

" Deadpool 2 . Falling somewhere between The Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights ," Reynolds said on Twitter in reference to movie sequels that have both succeeded and failed.

Deadpool 2 , from director David Leitch, is set to arrive in theaters on May 18.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved