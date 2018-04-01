I know that ‘Ricky [sic] and Morty’ is something that we were all heavily influenced by. And maybe not necessarily in tone specifically or what type of jokes they were telling, but I think that we were sort of influenced by — the show takes really big swings, and it has such a broad crazy universe and the show is hard to nail down you know? Every episode you don’t know what you are going to get.

The stories are all over the place in a really inspiring way. That’s my relationship with the ‘Rick and Morty’ of it all. We were heavily inspired by it. We watched it a lot. And we were excited by creating a show that was similar in how it took risks and had a big broad universe.