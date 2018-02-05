Delays for Monday 2/5/18 & Special Weather Statement

Here is what we have (so far) for delays today:

-Taconic Hills Central School District - 2 hour delay.

We also have a special weather statement courtesy of AccuWeather :

..Some slippery travel can be expected during the morning

commute...

The combination of falling temperatures and wet surfaces will

create conditions where ice will form on untreated surfaces

creating slippery travel this morning. In addition a narrow band

of snow showers will be crossing the region ahead of an arctic

front which may produce a quick half inch or so of snowfall.

If you are traveling this morning be aware that rapidly changing

conditions are possible.

Note: Wednesday's forecast is calling for 6-10 inches of snow between Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening.