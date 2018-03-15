Delays for Thursday 3/15/18

With the additional snowfall and blowing snow occurring in the overnight and early morning hours, a winter storm warning was enacted and is set to expire at 8 a.m. this morning. With that said, we have some delays to pass along for this morning (Thursday, 3/15/18)

- Southern Berkshire Regional School District - 2 hour delay

- Farmington River Regional School District - 2 hour delay

Keep checking the website for additional delays, postponements etc. Jesse Stewart will continue to announce this list throughout the morning show so keep it locked to your hometown station!