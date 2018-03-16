Demi Lovato Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety: ‘It IS Possible’

Demi Lovato just reached another major recovery milestone.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Twitter late Wednesday night (March 14) to celebrate six years without drugs or alcohol. "Just officially turned 6 years sober," she tweeted. "So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible."

The news comes just months after the release of Lovato's candid YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated , in which she documented her recovery. In it, she admitted to using cocaine for the majority of filming for 2012's Stay Strong , which was also meant to chronicle her road to sobriety.

Lovato called Simply Complicated a "re-do" in a recent Billboard interview, and also got real about her ongoing struggle with addiction, revealing she almost relapsed at the 2016 Met Gala after an undisclosed celebrity was a "complete bitch" to her.

Over the years, Lovato has been vocal about her battle with addiction. She first entered rehab in 2010, at just 18, after punching a backup dancer on her tour with the Jonas brothers, where she sought treatment for drug and alcohol addictions, bipolar disorder, and an eating disorder. Later, in 2013, she lived in a sober house for about a year.

“When I went to rehab, my manager said you know, ‘You can either keep this private or you can share this with the world, and hopefully, s omeone can learn from your struggles ,’ ” Lovato told People in September. “And when I heard that I thought, ‘I think it’s more important that people learn from my struggles than to keep it to myself.’ ”

The 25-year-old musician released Tell Me You Love Me , her sixth studio album, in September. She's currently on tour in support of the record.