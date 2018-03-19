Demi Lovato found herself dropping tears of joy to honor her latest breakthrough.

After braving her real-life struggles with drugs and alcohol, self-harm, eating and bipolar disorder, the 25-year-old singer has since emerged healthier and more confident than ever.

Earlier this week, the “Sorry Not Sorry” chanteuse commemorated her journey to recovery when she marked her sixth year sober on Thursday (March 15), later tweeting the landmark moment to her millions of followers.

“ Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness,” Lovato wrote. “It IS possible. ”

On Friday (March 16), while delivering her live set at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the former Disney star became inundated with emotion yet again when her tour mates, Kehlani and DJ Khaled , surprised her by leading the audience in a "Happy Birthday" sing-along to show their support of Lovato's sober birthday.

Overwhelmed Khaled and Kehlani's sentiments, Lovato couldn’t keep the waterworks at bay and afterward some words of warmth and reassurance with concert goers about her spiritual quest for healing.

"Yesterday was a really big day for me," Lovato shared with the crowd, before revealing the exact moment she decided to change the course of her life. "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car and I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.'"

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

"The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's okay,” the “Sexy Dirty Love” songbird continued. “Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness.”

Lovato added: “I can never say thank you enough to you guys for the support that you've given me over the years. And you've forgiven me for my mistakes. So thank you for being a part of saving my life. I love you guys."